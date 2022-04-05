Brokerages Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Target Price at $26.58

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.58.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,683. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $20.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0664 per share. This represents a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.