Brokerages Set SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target at $84.34

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.34.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of SSB traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.06. The stock had a trading volume of 385,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,841. SouthState has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.60.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SouthState will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SouthState by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SouthState by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

