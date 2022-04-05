Brokerages Set StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target at $7.17

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SVAUF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC began coverage on shares of StorageVault Canada in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $5.51 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

