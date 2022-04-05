Brokerages Set Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) PT at GBX 235.38

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 236.63 ($3.10).

VMUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.28) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.21) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Virgin Money UK to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 200 ($2.62) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.41) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday.

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 175.05 ($2.30). 995,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,706. The firm has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.41. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of GBX 151.05 ($1.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.87). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 185.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 185.33.

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($67,278.69).

Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

