Brokers Issue Forecasts for Core & Main, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Core & Main in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup cut Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Shares of CNM opened at $24.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

