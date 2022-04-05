Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 168.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,632 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 51.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,135 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 16,629.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,795,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,532,000 after buying an additional 1,785,167 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 24.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,749,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,752,000 after buying an additional 338,232 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 44.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,232,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after buying an additional 380,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 44.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after buying an additional 132,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $80.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

