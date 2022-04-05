Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,138,000 after acquiring an additional 258,733 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 170,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. Benchmark began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

EXPD opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.91. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.37 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

