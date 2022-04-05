Brown Advisory Inc. Has $639,000 Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. TheStreet downgraded EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.10.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $297.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.58. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

