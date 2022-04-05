Brown Advisory Inc. Has $658,000 Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 211.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in International Paper by 107.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 41.57%.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

