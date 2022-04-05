Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New $477,000 Investment in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Webster Financial by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Shares of WBS opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.42. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.43 per share, with a total value of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

