Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New $527,000 Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $4,246,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KD stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Kyndryl’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

