Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New $527,000 Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $4,246,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KD stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Kyndryl Profile (Get Rating)
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kyndryl (KD)
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.