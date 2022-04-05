Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New $689,000 Investment in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 3,745.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 116,101 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 483.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 92,322 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 662.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 40,117 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 25.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after buying an additional 39,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 115.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FWRD. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $125.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $459.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.13 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

