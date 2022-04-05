Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 435 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.78. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.