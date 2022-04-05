Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,311 PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,353,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,682,000 after buying an additional 175,377 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,482,000 after acquiring an additional 117,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,364,000 after acquiring an additional 879,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,228,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACW opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.65. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $357.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PACW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

