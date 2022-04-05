Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 6,205 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 149,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 7.03%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

