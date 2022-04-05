BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
BSQUARE stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.48. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%.
About BSQUARE (Get Rating)
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.
