BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives $198.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.00.

BTGOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of BT Group stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,367. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $2.89.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

