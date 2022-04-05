BTIG Research Lowers Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Price Target to $6.00

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by BTIG Research from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 74.42% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lucid Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.
NASDAQ LUCD opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.43.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.
Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile
Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.
