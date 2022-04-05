BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.63 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) will post $37.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.00 million and the highest is $38.10 million. BTRS posted sales of $33.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year sales of $168.10 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $202.48 million, with estimates ranging from $199.50 million to $205.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 million. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the third quarter valued at $21,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 3.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,138,000 after buying an additional 269,634 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BTRS by 1,274.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 262,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BTRS during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the third quarter worth about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BTRS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,582. BTRS has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

