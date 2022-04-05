BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $12,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $12,750.00.

On Monday, March 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $12,600.00.

On Monday, March 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $12,780.00.

On Friday, March 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,500 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $11,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $13,470.00.

On Monday, March 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $12,810.00.

BFI opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $15.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BurgerFi International by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BurgerFi International by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. 35.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

