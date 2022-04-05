BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Richard W. Loving Sells 300 Shares of Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) CAO Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $16,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWXT. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,014.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,644,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,739,000 after buying an additional 1,496,896 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,964 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,099,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,090,000 after purchasing an additional 961,471 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,180,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,421,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,942,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

