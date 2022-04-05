Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CMCL opened at GBX 1,105 ($14.49) on Tuesday. Caledonia Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 850 ($11.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,200 ($15.74). The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £141.80 million and a PE ratio of 9.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 972.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 946.47.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

