Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Gap Down to $23.12

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.12, but opened at $22.42. Cambium Networks shares last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 22 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 72,864 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

