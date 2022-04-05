Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Woodbois (LON:WBI)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Woodbois (LON:WBI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 6 ($0.08) price objective on the stock.
Shares of WBI stock opened at GBX 3.72 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £68.99 million and a PE ratio of -37.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. Woodbois has a twelve month low of GBX 3.18 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.80 ($0.10).
Woodbois Company Profile
