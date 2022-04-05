Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Woodbois (LON:WBI)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Woodbois (LON:WBI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 6 ($0.08) price objective on the stock.

Shares of WBI stock opened at GBX 3.72 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £68.99 million and a PE ratio of -37.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. Woodbois has a twelve month low of GBX 3.18 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.80 ($0.10).

Woodbois Company Profile

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Africa. It offers lumber used for making doors, windows and frames, decking, flooring, housing construction, railway sleepers, cabinet making, furniture, and high end interior finishes; and veneers, which is used in the production of plywood for construction and boat-building industries.

