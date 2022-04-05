Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 63,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 969,470 shares.The stock last traded at $25.78 and had previously closed at $26.93.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.94.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,653,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Canada Goose by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 21,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Canada Goose by 315.5% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 81,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

