Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 60,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,784,668 shares.The stock last traded at $80.75 and had previously closed at $78.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.68. The company has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,779 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

