Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Receives $37.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAFGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

CDUAF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,049. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.20.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

