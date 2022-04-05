Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Aligos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aligos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.15.
Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $34.31. The stock has a market cap of $88.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.44.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 49.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.
Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
