Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Aligos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aligos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $34.31. The stock has a market cap of $88.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.44.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,944.02% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 49.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

