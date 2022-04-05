Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRIS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Get Curis alerts:

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.83. Curis has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Curis will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Curis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,790,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,083,000 after purchasing an additional 212,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,281,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,899,000 after buying an additional 569,846 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Curis by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,054,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,914 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Curis by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,214,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,171,000 after buying an additional 1,214,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.