Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.44.

Shares of PTCT opened at $43.31 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.89.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.90% and a negative net margin of 97.27%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,334 shares of company stock worth $1,925,700. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 176,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 15,671 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

