Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $23.36 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $872.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.34.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $248,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

