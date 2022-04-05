Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LBPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.03 million and a P/E ratio of -2.47. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). Research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBPH. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

