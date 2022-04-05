Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $167.06

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 167.06 ($2.19) and traded as high as GBX 174.10 ($2.28). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 169 ($2.22), with a volume of 1,378,219 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAPC shares. Barclays upgraded Capital & Counties Properties PLC to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.60) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.95) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital & Counties Properties PLC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 203 ($2.66).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

