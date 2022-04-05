Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.60) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.95) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 203 ($2.66).

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

LON:CAPC opened at GBX 169.79 ($2.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.88. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 167.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 167.06. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 142 ($1.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 188.20 ($2.47).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.