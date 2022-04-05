Capital One Financial Weighs in on Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Summit Hotel Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INN. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

INN opened at $10.09 on Monday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

