Carmel Capital Partners LLC Invests $208,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,213,000 after purchasing an additional 871,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,551,000 after acquiring an additional 534,241 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,945,000 after acquiring an additional 819,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.53.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.85. The stock had a trading volume of 53,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $355.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.