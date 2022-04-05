Carmel Capital Partners LLC Invests $223,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of 3M by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 68.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in 3M by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 15,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.86. The stock had a trading volume of 62,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,707. The company has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.29 and a 200-day moving average of $169.08. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

