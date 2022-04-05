Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Up to $19.74

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.74, but opened at $20.46. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 2,294,919 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Argus lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.06.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,589,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,239,000 after purchasing an additional 313,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,677,000 after acquiring an additional 399,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,998 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,058 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 4,877,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,996,000 after buying an additional 1,018,912 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

