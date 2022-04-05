Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,422 to GBX 1,537. The stock had previously closed at $17.97, but opened at $18.69. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 143,272 shares.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $418,640.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,614 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUK. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 10,140,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,498,000 after buying an additional 1,094,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,450,377.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after buying an additional 1,493,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,369,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after buying an additional 739,715 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,022,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,341,000 after purchasing an additional 448,587 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 427,800 shares during the period. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.