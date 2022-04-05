Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Holdings Cut by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,450 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 114,498 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 279,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,018,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,564,000 after purchasing an additional 93,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRS opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.21%.

CRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

