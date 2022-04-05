Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Cut by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

