Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRI. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.71.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $90.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.85. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. Carter’s has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

