Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 624,169 shares.The stock last traded at $113.45 and had previously closed at $112.92.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.11 and a 200-day moving average of $123.63.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 39.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.