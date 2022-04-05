CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Position Increased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in CDW by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.86.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,049. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $162.47 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.77.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

