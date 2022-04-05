Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut Cedar Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cedar Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE CDR opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $381.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

