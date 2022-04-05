Celo Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.03 Billion (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.69 or 0.00010219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celo has traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $2.03 billion and $1.10 billion worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00048500 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,447.56 or 0.07516297 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00056266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,813.37 or 0.99881233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,213,075 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

