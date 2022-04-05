CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CEMEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CEMEX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.09.

CX opened at $5.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,871,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,307,000 after buying an additional 176,376 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 36.2% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050,524 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,452,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,568,000 after purchasing an additional 984,447 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 329.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,099,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121,053 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,969,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,672,000 after purchasing an additional 796,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

