CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CEMEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CEMEX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.09.
CX opened at $5.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,871,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,307,000 after buying an additional 176,376 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 36.2% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050,524 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,452,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,568,000 after purchasing an additional 984,447 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 329.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,099,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121,053 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,969,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,672,000 after purchasing an additional 796,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.
CEMEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
