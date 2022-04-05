Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CETX stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cemtrex by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cemtrex by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cemtrex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cemtrex by 703.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 64,256 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Cemtrex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

