Central Asia Metals’ (CAML) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 265 ($3.48) price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CAML. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.20) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.87) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CAML stock opened at GBX 245 ($3.21) on Tuesday. Central Asia Metals has a one year low of GBX 187.47 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 386 ($5.06). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 225.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 233.10. The firm has a market cap of £431.27 million and a P/E ratio of 10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

