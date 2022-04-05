Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

CENTA stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.40. The company had a trading volume of 163,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,363. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

